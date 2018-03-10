New law toughens sentences for repeat drunk drivers

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) - A new state law known as "Caitlin's law" creates harsher sentences for repeat drunken drivers.

The law is named after a Johnson County woman who was killed by a repeat drunken driver in 2016.

"She was a beautiful soul inside and out, an infectious smile, loved deeply her family and friends," Patti Vogel said, as she held back tears describing her daughter Caitlin.

"Her goal in life was to make someone else happy, to make someone else's life better," Caitlin's dad, Kevin Vogel said.

Two years ago Caitlin went out to get a bite to eat and never made it home. She was killed by a repeat drunken driver who had two previous DUI convictions.

"He made the wrong choice, and it cost a lot of people," said Kevin Vogel. "They've made life where you can have an Uber and all that stuff, you don't have to drive."

A bill signed into law Friday strengthens penalties for repeat drunken drivers who kill or seriously injure someone.

"Patti and Kevin Vogel suffered a loss that every parent fears and never speaks of, the loss of a child," said State Rep. Russ Jennings, R-Lakin.

Under the new law, a person with a previous DUI conviction will have a recommended prison sentence of 8 years rather than the current 5½ years.

"It is our hope that by strengthening this law we send a message to those who have a history of driving under the influence that the penalty for doing so will be much more severe," Gov. Colyer said.

The Vogels said signing the bill into law on March 9th is even more special, since it would've been Caitlin's 26th birthday.

"I just know that she is smiling down on us. I'm glad to have some happiness, to feel some happiness today," said Patti Vogel.

The law goes into effect this July.