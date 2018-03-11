New Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to be crowned Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - “Ms. Wheelchair Kansas” is happening this weekend.
On Sunday, a new woman will be crowned. Her role will be to advocate, educate and empower Kansans.
KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore will be emceeing the event for the second year and cheering on these amazing ladies.
The ceremony will be at the Doubletree Hotel in Lawrence at 2 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
