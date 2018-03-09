No criminal charges to be filed following Manhattan High School alleged hazing incident

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - No criminal charges will be filed after an alleged hazing incident involving a local high school football team last fall.

The incident stems from a reported beating that happened last October at Manhattan High School's Bishop Stadium involving members of the football team. Two students were reported to be the victims, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy.

In December, the Riley County Police Department concluded their investigation into the battery report and submitted it to the county attorney's office for determination on charges. However since two employees of the Riley County Attorney's Office have relatives on the football team, the Lyon County Attorney's Office agreed to determine whether charges would be filed against any of the players.

The Lyon County Attorney’s Office made the decision to not file any charges due to lack of evidence and numerous vague and conflicting statements from the two students.

“We are unable to determine beyond a reasonable doubt who participated and which, if any, individuals acted with the requisite intent to cause bodily harm or that they participated in a rude, insulting or angry manner.”

The attorney’s office said that “although the conduct described as “birthday beatdowns” is not endorsed by any means, we cannot conclude based upon the evidence submitted that the conduct arises to the level of a criminal act.”