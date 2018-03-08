No foul play suspected after body found in southeast Topeka

By: Brian Dulle

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 10:01 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 10:01 AM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating Thursday morning after a body was found in southeast Topeka.

Police responded to the scene around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of SE Madison, near the intersection of SE 29th and Adams where a man’s body was discovered.

A Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News that the man was working on a water system for a trailer park. The last time anyone had heard from the victim was Wednesday evening.

No foul play is expected at this time.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video