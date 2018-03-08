No foul play suspected after body found in southeast Topeka

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Oscar Flores)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police are investigating Thursday morning after a body was found in southeast Topeka.

Police responded to the scene around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of SE Madison, near the intersection of SE 29th and Adams where a man’s body was discovered.

A Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News that the man was working on a water system for a trailer park. The last time anyone had heard from the victim was Wednesday evening.

No foul play is expected at this time.