No injuries reported after house fire in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Fire crews are looking into what caused a house fire in north Topeka.

It was reported around 3:00 Monday at NE Burgess & Grantville Road.

An official on scene tells KSNT News it started as a trailer fire and quickly spread to the house.

Everyone inside the home, including pets, were able to get out safely.

