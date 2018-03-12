No injuries reported after house fire in north Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Fire crews are looking into what caused a house fire in north Topeka.
It was reported around 3:00 Monday at NE Burgess & Grantville Road.
An official on scene tells KSNT News it started as a trailer fire and quickly spread to the house.
Everyone inside the home, including pets, were able to get out safely.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
