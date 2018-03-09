Officers involved in standoff with man after he tried shooting woman
MCLOUTH, Kan. (KSNT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a standoff with a man in Leavenworth County Friday.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News the incident started around 8 a.m. at a house on the north edge of McLouth.
A man reportedly started to be physically abusive to a woman when she took off running. Herrig said the man fired a couple shots at her but luckily she was not hit and was able to get away.
The man then took off in a vehicle back to his home in Leavenworth County where the standoff is taking place on Dempsey Rd. in western Leavenworth County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol, Leavenworth Police Department and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene.
