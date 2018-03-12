Officials identify man killed in deadly tractor fire accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The man killed in a tractor fire accident over the weekend has been identified.
He has been identified as Neal Tyler, 80, of Topeka.
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office along with Soldier Township Fire and AMR responded to the scene Saturday morning to the scene of a farm implement related accident in the 1800 block of NW 38th Street.
When crews arrived they discovered a farm tractor on fire.
Tyler, the operator of the tractor, was found dead upon arrival.
