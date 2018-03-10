Old airplane hangar burns to the ground
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - An old airplane hangar in northern Shawnee County is a total loss after a fire Friday night.
It happened on a property on NW 62nd St and NW Jennings Rd., just a few miles northwest of Topeka.
Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire.
They said some brush burning around the building may have started the fire.
