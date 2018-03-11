One dead in Salina house explosion

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) - One person was killed in an explosion and fire in central Salina early Sunday morning.

First responders were called at 3:49 a.m. to a fire in the 300 block of East Bond Street. There was a large, active fire when the crews first arrived.

Fire Investigator Jeff Daily told KSAL News at the scene that the house was fully engulfed in flames as crews arrived. A house nearby had some smoke damage along with grass around the house, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

One person inside the house was killed. The victim’s name was not released Sunday morning pending identification of family.

Daily said that prior to the fire, there appeared to have been an explosion. No specific cause had yet been determined Sunday morning, but they were investigating the possibility that natural gas was the cause.

Investigators from the Salina Fire Department and the Salina Police Department are working together on the investigation.