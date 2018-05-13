Osage County EMS deliver baby on the side of road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OVERBROOK, Kan. (KSNT) - One local woman celebrated Mother's Day a little earlier this year, by delivering her baby on the side of the road.

Osage County EMS responded to a call at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday evening of a woman on the side of the road in need of assistance.

EMS responded to the call in Overbrook where Danielle Schilling was in active labor on the side of the road.

Osage County Sheriff's office confirmed with KSNT News that first responders delivered the baby on scene. Both mom and baby were then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

We are told Schilling had her baby boy at exactly 11:16 p.m. weighing in at 6 pounds and 3 ounces, his name is Gunner.

KSNT is in close contact with the hospital and local authorities who say both Danielle and Gunner are at St. Francis and doing great!

A time for the paramedics to meet baby Gunner and see Danielle again is currently in the works. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.