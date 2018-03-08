Parts of Wanamaker to undergo construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — - Warmer weather means construction season is ramping up and Capital City leaders said a handful of projects will impact busy intersections in the coming days.

City Engineer Brian Faust told KSNT News crews are about to begin three projects next week.

One of them will widen 6th St. from Gage down to Fairlawn to three lanes.

Workers will also be out at the intersection of 10th and Wanamaker.

And work will continue at 21st and Wanamaker as well.

Faust said you won’t have to worry about the same issues as before when work got pushed back months because of confusion with utilities.

He said patience will be critical in the coming days.

“We’re definitely trying to make improvements. We’re trying to make the roads better and keep the good roads good,” Faust said. “Again, patience and we’re going into construction season, we talked about three projects, but we’ve got a few more starting in the coming months.”

Faust said the city hopes to have the 21st and Wanamaker project done in the next eight weeks.

The other two will be done by the end of the year.