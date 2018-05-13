Police identify woman murdered in overnight shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police responded to a report of a person shot near downtown Topeka around 2:30 Sunday morning.
Police arrived in the 1300 block of SE Madison St. to find one woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have identified the woman who was killed as 37-year-old Patricia Sanders of Topeka.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call Topeka Police Department at 785-368-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- NBC speeding up trend of revived comedy series
- 'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the...
- WATCH: Khloe Kardashian shares first video of her baby
- Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for...
- Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now...
National
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California...
- Pompeo: US will need to give Kim Jong Un security...
- This fish with human-like teeth is freaking everyone...
- Police: Man dies after vape pen explodes at Florida...
- California hospital makes Mother's Day special in NICU