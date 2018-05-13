Police identify woman murdered in overnight shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police responded to a report of a person shot near downtown Topeka around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Police arrived in the 1300 block of SE Madison St. to find one woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the woman who was killed as 37-year-old Patricia Sanders of Topeka.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call Topeka Police Department at 785-368-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.