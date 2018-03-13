Police investigating after woman shot near Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are investigating after a woman showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.
It happened around 9:45 at 17th & Washburn.
The woman told police she was walking in the area behind a business when she was approached by a white male. She said he punched her in the face and then shot her in the foot.
Her injuries are considered non-life threatening and she is expected to be okay.
Detectives and officers went to the scene, but were unable to find a crime scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.
