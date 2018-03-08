Police search for suspect in north Topeka shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department is searching for a male suspect in a north Topeka shooting early Thursday morning.

The male gunshot victim's injuries are not severe, according to the TPD Watch Commander. Police are currently investigating in the area of NW Taylor St. & NW Waddell St. First reports of the shooting came in just before 1:30 a.m.

A description of the suspect is not yet available, but officers tell KSNT that he fled in a dark colored passenger car.

