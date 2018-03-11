Police working overtime to keep peace at Fake Patty's Day celebration

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Thousands of people flocked to Manhattan Saturday for the annual Fake Patty's Day celebration. With the liquor and beer flowing, police in Aggieville are working overtime to keep the peace.

Riley County Police Officer Rachel Pate has patrolled Aggieville for over a year. She says there's nothing quite like Fake Patty's Day.

"This is something that is so huge. We shut down the street and they’re just here to drink," said Pate.

Pate is one of 70 officers on the streets during the Fake Patty's Day celebration. She and another officer from Lawrence are responsible for just one block in Aggieville.

Pate says patrols start early.

"At 9 am people are out here drinking. They start pretty early. Sometimes in the afternoon it dies off a little bit, people go take a nap," said Pate.

Once it gets dark, Pate says the cycle starts all over again.

"We’re looking for open containers. We’re looking for people that are too intoxicated, possibly need EMS help," said Pate. "You have the over intoxication, people getting kicked out of bars for that. The fighting happens a little bit less. People are pretty happy today, but it’s definitely something to look out for."

Riley County Police enlisted help from other area agencies like the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence Police Department for event security.