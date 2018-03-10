Prison officials find missing inmate in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) - Police say an inmate from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has been located.
They say Germaine C. Lewis, 38, went missing around 10:30 Friday night from the Central Unit of the prison.
He was found around 4:30 Saturday within a secure perimeter of the facility.
Police said Lewis has several convictions including aggravated battery and indecent liberties with a child.
He was scheduled to be released on September 7.
The facility activated sirens early Saturday morning to warn residents of the situation.
Officials are investigating at this time. No further information is available.
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
