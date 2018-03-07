RCPD looking for robbery suspect

By: Tiffany Littler

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 03:37 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 03:37 PM CST

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Riley County Police Department are looking for a man who robbed Advance America Cash Exchange at noon on Wednesday.

Employees with the business, located at 610 Fort Riley Blvd., alerted police that an armed robbery happened at the business.

According to RCPD, the suspect left on foot with cash before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

RCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the picture above is asked to call police at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

