RCPD officer recovering after being struck by vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - An officer with the Riley County Police Department is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Robert Learned, 30, of Wamego was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit by the vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol listed Paul Demere, 55, of Manhattan as the driver.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Farm Bureau Rd.

Learned is expected to be fine.

RCPD said they want to remind people to "please pay attention, slow down & move over for emergency vehicles. It could save a life."

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.