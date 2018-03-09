RCPD officer recovering after being struck by vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - An officer with the Riley County Police Department is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Robert Learned, 30, of Wamego was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Kansas Highway Patrol listed Paul Demere, 55, of Manhattan as the driver.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Farm Bureau Rd.
Learned is expected to be fine.
RCPD said they want to remind people to "please pay attention, slow down & move over for emergency vehicles. It could save a life."
The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
