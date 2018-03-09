RCPD officer recovering after being struck by vehicle

By: Brian Dulle

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 02:27 PM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 05:55 PM CST

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - An officer with the Riley County Police Department is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon. 

Robert Learned, 30, of Wamego was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit by the vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol listed Paul Demere, 55, of Manhattan as the driver.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Farm Bureau Rd. 

Learned is expected to be fine. 

RCPD said they want to remind people to "please pay attention, slow down & move over for emergency vehicles. It could save a life."

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. 

 

 

