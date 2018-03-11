Riley County student wins 1st place in regional spelling bee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The best spellers in a 26 county region competed in 65th annual Regional Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Kansas Press Assocation Saturday

The event took place at Shawnee Heights High School Auditorium in Tecumseh.

Forty-six students from 23 counties in the northeast Kansas Region were registered to compete in Saturday’s oral spell down, which included two vocabulary rounds.

The regional champion won the right to represent the Kansas Press Association at the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. May 27-June 2.

The Kansas Press Association sponsors the week-long trip for the winner and one of his parents.

This year’s Regional Bee had 27 rounds, 250 words.

In Round 27 Abrar Nasser, Riley County, Grade 8 at Susan B. Anthony Middle School, correctly spelled his winning word – silica.

2018 Topeka Capital-Journal Regional Spelling Bee Results

First Place – Abrar Nasser, Riley County, grade 8 at Susan B. Anthony Middle School

Second Place – Karla Cruz, Marshall County, grade 6 at Marysville Elementary

Third Place – Rishiraj Pandya, Shawnee County, grade 8 at Topeka Collegiate School

Fourth Place - Baylee Richard, Lyon County, grade 8 at Olpe Jr/Sr High School

Fifth Place – Ashtyn Jolly, Atchison County, grade 8 at Atchison County Community Jr/Sr School

Sixth Place – Sarah Ahmed, Saline County, grade 5 at Southeast Saline Elementary School

Seventh Place – Lane Musselman, Washington County, grade 8 at Linn Lutheran School

Eighth Place – Tie – Christopher Lundin-Burger, Jackson County, grade 7 at Royal Valley Middle School