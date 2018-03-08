School districts could be required to post anti-bullying policy on website
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas lawmakers voted Wednesday to move forward with a bill that would require school districts to post its anti-bullying policy on its website.
Under current state law, it’s not required for districts to post anti-bullying policies online.
Lawmakers said while the bill is a good step, it doesn’t go far enough.
“There should be things within the bill that have consequences,” said Rep. Willie Dove, R-Bonner Springs. “But yet, we don’t put consequences in these bills because it wouldn’t go anywhere.”
“We really want to encourage school districts to follow through on developing their bullying prevention policies,” said Thomas Witt of Equality Kansas.
Lawmakers will take final action on the bill Thursday.
