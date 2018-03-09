SE Topeka fire burns barn, damages camper and car

By: Alicia Rogers

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 12:48 AM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 07:08 AM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Investigators are looking into what started a barn fire southeast of Topeka on Thursday evening.  

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department says the fire started on SE 61st St. 

It spread to a nearby car and camper causing damage to both. 

A large tanker truck from Forbes Field was provided to assist with fighting the flames.

No one was injured in the fire but the barn has been declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

