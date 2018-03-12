Shawnee County apprasier's hailed as heroes after saving woman's life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Two employees at the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office are being hailed as heroes after a routine call turned very serious.

A woman recently called the office trying to schedule a hearing to appeal issues with her property taxes.

When she called back closer to the hearing date, employee Tomlin Robinson spoke with the woman and realized something was wrong.

She said she noticed the woman was not alert and sharp as before.

Robinson, who is also a certified nursing assistant, suspected the woman had suffered a stroke.

“I noticed that something was a little off with her speech and her questions that she was asking me,” Robinson said. “I had remembered her voice from speaking to her prior to, and after that it just kind of dawned on me, she sounded like something was wrong.”

Two employees made sure ambulance workers reached the woman’s house and made contact with her.

The woman’s caretaker showed up at the office on Thursday to thank Robinson in person and give her a hug.