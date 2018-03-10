Shawnee County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly tractor fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating after a person was found dead after a tractor fire.
Sheriff Herman Jones said in a press release that the incident happened in the 1800 block of NW 38th St. around 10:26 Saturday morning.
According to Sheriff Jones, the operator of the tractor, whose name is not being released at this time, was deceased when emergency responders arrived on scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
