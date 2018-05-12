St. Jude Dream Home tours happening now!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Your chance to take a peek at Topeka's first-ever St. Jude Dream Home is happening right NOW!

The home is located at Miller’s Reserve, a subdivision in west Topeka located south of SW 21st and Indian Hills Road. You can visit the home today until 5:00 p.m.

These open house sessions continue every Saturday and Sunday until the big giveaway on June 14.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The $415,000 home is complete with an open floor plan, energy efficient appliances, and even a wet bar!

The project's lead contractor, Mike Drippe, tell us it's something you won't want to miss.

"I really would encourage everybody to come out here, not only to check out the house, but check out all the accessories that have been put in here. It just really really turned out nice," says Drippe.

Although the furniture in the home right now is just for staging, if you do visit the home, you're automatically entered to win a $10,000 gift card to Furniture Mall of Kansas.

You don't have to buy a raffle ticket to be entered into that drawing.

There are only 670 tickets left!

If you would like to purchase your ticket CLICK HERE or call 1-800-846-2640.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.