Stonestreet to donate more than $10,000 to state's SAFE program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas native Eric Stonestreet is donating thousands of dollars to help ensure drivers are wearing their seat-belts, all while helping a Kansas trooper gain more Twitter followers.

In just four years on Twitter, KHP Trooper Ben Gardner has gathered fans from across the globe. He went viral last month in a video discussing speed when entering interstates and highways.

So when Trooper Ben said he wanted to reach more people on Twitter, the Modern Family star decided to help.

Stonestreet tweeted Monday saying he would donate $1 to the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office’s SAFE program for every follower Trooper Ben got in 24 hours.

I will donate $1 for every follower @TrooperBenKHP gets in the next 24hours to @safeks.

(fine print: not exceeding 10 thousand bucks)#BuckleUp https://t.co/3pBGPmj5OX — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 5, 2018

The fine print: the donation would not exceed $10,000.

24 hours later, Trooper Ben had 10,010 new followers. He now sits at over 50,000 followers.

Stonestreet then said the would donate $10,010 to match the exact number of new followers.

Wow !!!!!!!

That was close !!



Okay @ericstonestreet , after 24hrs I’ve gained 10,010 new Twitter followers!!



THANK YOU for the $10,000 dollar to the @SAFEks program! pic.twitter.com/c6E92AGiYa — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) March 6, 2018

Kidding!!! I’ll make it for $10,010! — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 6, 2018

The organization responded saying, “This is incredible! Thank for everyone for your support of Trooper Ben and the SAFE Program. You’re the best, Eric Stonestreet.”

This is incredible! Thank you everyone for your support of @TrooperBenKHP and the #SAFE program!



You're the best, @EricStonestreet!!!! https://t.co/MAeCsTx5f5 — SAFE KTSRO (@SAFEks) March 6, 2018

