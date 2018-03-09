Students say Topeka High officials "micromanaging" gun control walk out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It's been nearly a month since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and students in Topeka are using the anniversary to highlight gun reform. On March 14 students at Topeka High School are planning to walk out in support of gun control measures.

When Topeka High Sophomore Jacob Gernon showed his assistant principal his flyer for the walk out, he says she had a problem with the message.

"I said on it march for gun safety but she was like should we change that to say school safety. Well this relates to school safety in the sense of guns so I feel like that defeats the purpose of this gun protest walk out," said Gernon.

Although the walk out is in support of gun control, Gernon says administrators told him he needed to be more inclusive to everyone on the political spectrum.

However, Gernon and his fellow organizer Irene Caracioni say that defeats the purpose.

"This is an opportunity to empower these students to speak out for themselves to try to bring about change in their own way," said Caracioni.

Caracioni says they're planning to march down Topeka Blvd, but school officials say they need to approve any protest signs they carry. Since the march is not taking place on school property, she says the school should have no say on what signs they carry.

Topeka Public Schools spokeperson Misty Kruger says they support the students who choose to take part in the walk out. However, she says the walk out is during school time so signs need to adhere to school rules.

Gernon's mother, Ximena Garcia says the school needs to take a step back and let the kids run the show.

"We want our kids to be critical thinkers. We want them to lead us into the next generation and solve a lot of problems we created," said Garcia. "If we continue to tell them what their message should be, we're never going to see anything different."