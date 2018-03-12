Sunshine Connection helping people with mental health challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -

Sunshine Connection helps people with mental health issues by connecting them with services and people who know their struggles.

Some people have been going to the non-profit for years. Patricia Ferrier goes every day Sunshine Connection is open. When she was a child she was diagnosed with a learning disorder and depression. She also showed suicidal tendencies.

It’s something she’s struggled with all her life.

“Since I've been coming here, knowing that I am a valuable person that I don't have to have those fantasies that I can go on and live with medication, with the support and the love I get here and that's what helps me in my recovery,” Ferrier said.

The executive director of Sunshine Connection, Cara Talley, said the organization gives people a chance to share their stories with others.

“We provide the one on one support, people that know what you're talking about, can relate to you,” Talley said.

She said she’s seen a difference in the lives of the people that go there.

“People that may have been shy at first are now not shy,” she said. “People that have had issues in their lives are starting to understand OK, I can be better.”

Ferrier said she doesn’t know where she’d be without them and her church.

“You ever hear that song ‘You are my sunshine?’” she asked. “Well this is it, this is sunshine.”

Talley said they do their best to get people in touch with any resources they need. That includes helping people find apartments, doctors and therapists and jobs.

People at Sunshine Connection can often be found playing games, doing arts and crafts and sharing their recovery stories with each other. The group also makes occasional outings to places like the circus and Gary’s Berries.

The organization is funded through grants from the Department for Aging and Disability Services and community donations.