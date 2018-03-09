Suspect in west Topeka shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department has a suspect in custody following a shooting in west Topeka Friday morning.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News the gunshot victim is a male in his mid 20s was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened some time after 1:30 a.m. near SW 9th and Fairlawn Rd. in the parking lot of the Fairlawn Village shopping center.

Police said a group of people were involved in the altercation in the parking lot.

The suspect has been identified as Kiren Lashawn Green, 27, of Topeka. He has been booked into the Shawnee County jail for attempted first degree murder.

Anyone with further information are asked to contact Topeka Police at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.