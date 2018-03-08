Suspect with stolen vehicle arrested following chase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning following a chase.

Officials in Douglas County were first reported to be in a chase with a person who had stolen a Ford F-250 towing a trailer that was reported stolen in Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A trooper later found the vehicle and another chase began around the Big Springs area around E 175th Rd. KHP said the suspect went north on E 175th and eventually ended up going east on U.S. Highway 40. The suspect later overturned the vehicle at U.S. 40 and 200 Rd.

The suspect was then taken to a Topeka hospital with charges pending at this time.