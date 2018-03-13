TARC awards banquet celebrates local businsess, community members
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - They go above and beyond to serve their community. Now, a local organization is recognizing them for it.
Local businesses, community members and volunteers gathered inside the Big Gage Shelter House Monday night for the 64th Annual TARC Awards Banquet.
TARC is an organization that helps people affected by intellectual, developmental and related disabilities.
Their mission Monday night was to honor the people who live out the organization’s mission in their daily lives.
The executive director said the group’s mission is still important to the Topeka community, even decades later.
“I think we've always taken a great deal of pride in honoring and recognizing the families who were our foundation at TARC and how important the work was to them 64 years ago and how important it still is to so many of us today,” said Eileen Doran.
The event was emceeded by KSNT Morning News Anchor Brittany Moore and Gretchen Koenen.
