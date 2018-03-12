Topeka man hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash

WAKARUSA, Kan. (KSNT) - - The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether alcohol played a role in a single-vehicle rollover crash in southern Shawnee County Sunday night.

Eric Willard, 33, of Topeka, was northbound on Burlingame around 10:00 p.m. when he overcorrected to the left after leaving the roadway on the east side. The vehicle spun through the roadway entered the west ditch and overturned after colliding with large landscaping rocks at the edge of a driveway near the 7800 block of SW Burlingame Rd.

Willard's blue 2004 Dodge Stratus was found resting on the driver’s side. Willard was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Willard was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Alcohol containers were found near the vehicle, but it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.

No citations were issued on the scene, but the accident is still under investigation.