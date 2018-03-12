Topeka native wins Paralympic gold
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KSNT) - A Topeka native with a decorated resume is now a gold medalist.
37-year-old Dan Cnossen won the first men's biathlon event of the Pyeongchang games, the 7.5 km sitting competition.
He's not only an Olympian, but a veteran with a bronze star with valor and a purple heart.
In 2009, Cnossen was serving as a U.S. Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, when he was injured by an explosive device.
Both his legs were amputated.
Cnossen said he didn't know he won the race when he crossed the finish line, due to the staggered start.
According to TeamUSA.org, Cnossen is the only double-amputee Navy SEAL in history.
Entertainment
-
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the...
- Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me' mixed reviews on...
- 2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a...
- Stars wear supportive pins for Gun Control, AIDS,...
- Topeka Police issues Silver Alert
National
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Toys 'R' Us may close U.S. locations
- Army vet gunned down women who devoted lives to...
- Gun background check system riddled with flaws
- Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump...