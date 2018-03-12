Topeka native wins Paralympic gold

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dan Cnossen

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KSNT) - A Topeka native with a decorated resume is now a gold medalist.

37-year-old Dan Cnossen won the first men's biathlon event of the Pyeongchang games, the 7.5 km sitting competition.

He's not only an Olympian, but a veteran with a bronze star with valor and a purple heart.

In 2009, Cnossen was serving as a U.S. Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, when he was injured by an explosive device.

Both his legs were amputated.

Cnossen said he didn't know he won the race when he crossed the finish line, due to the staggered start.

According to TeamUSA.org, Cnossen is the only double-amputee Navy SEAL in history.