Topeka Police honor the newest members of Explorer program
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are encouraging young people to invest in their futures and get involved in the community.
It’s part of the department’s Explorer program.
In the program, people between the ages of 14-21 spend a few weeks getting an inside look into police work, criminal law and learn ways to deescalate dangerous situations.
Monday night, the nearly 30 people in the program passed their final test and graduated as Explorers.
Some said the course helped them make plans for their future.
"Next step is finish with my schooling in EMT and then I'm going to apply for the academy when I turn 20 and a half,” said Tanner Stickelman.
"I didn't know much about police work or what police officers really did or all that was involved in police officer work, so getting to do this program really gave me new insight into what it's really like to be a police officer,” said Destiny Cole.
The program’s goal is for young people to walk away with new life skills, even if they choose not to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Entertainment
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland...
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal
- First openly trans presenter Daniela Vega makes...
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the...
National
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her...
- Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in...
- Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by...
- Levine fired by Met after it finds evidence of...
- Porn actress offers to repay $130K so she can...