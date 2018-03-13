Topeka Police honor the newest members of Explorer program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are encouraging young people to invest in their futures and get involved in the community.

It’s part of the department’s Explorer program.

In the program, people between the ages of 14-21 spend a few weeks getting an inside look into police work, criminal law and learn ways to deescalate dangerous situations.

Monday night, the nearly 30 people in the program passed their final test and graduated as Explorers.

Some said the course helped them make plans for their future.

"Next step is finish with my schooling in EMT and then I'm going to apply for the academy when I turn 20 and a half,” said Tanner Stickelman.

"I didn't know much about police work or what police officers really did or all that was involved in police officer work, so getting to do this program really gave me new insight into what it's really like to be a police officer,” said Destiny Cole.

The program’s goal is for young people to walk away with new life skills, even if they choose not to pursue a career in law enforcement.