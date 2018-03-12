University group freezes social activities by all KU fraternities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - All 24 fraternities will go on a temporary freeze for all social activities, according to a news release from the University of Kansas.

Only chapter meetings, philanthropic events and service remain untouched. Fraternity members may continue to live in their houses, according to the release.

“The University of Kansas has a proud tradition of Greek life, and IFC chapters are integral to the KU community and the development of them involved in them,” said Daniel Lee, Interfraternity Council president.

Lee says the freeze is a way for IFC to pause and do some honest introspection about how the council operates.

Chancellor Douglas Girod also addressed the announcement, saying that the greek life is important for the university's culture.

“Many students have a great experience in fraternity life, do the right things and engage in meaningful philanthropy, service and leadership. Even so, there are systemic problems related to student conduct within our IFC community that we must address,” said Girod.

The freeze comes after the wake of multiple KU fraternities being investigated by their national organizations and the University.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Delta Upsilon and Sigma Phi Epsilon are the three fraternities that were suspended earlier this spring semester. A fourth KU fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, is also facing possible suspension, but with reasons unknown.

IFC said they hope to lift the freeze by the end of the spring semester in May.