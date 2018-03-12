UPDATE: 2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested following hotel incident

By: KSNT News

Posted: Mar 11, 2018 11:22 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2018 07:53 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police said three men were taken into custody after an argument at a local hotel.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday at the America's Best Value Inn, located at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd.

Police said it all stemmed from an argument over car keys.

We are told one of the men took the keys from another person in the parking lot, ran into a hotel room and refused to come out.

Officers were able to talk the man into leaving the room around 5:30 a.m.

Jarquez J. Bedford, 23, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Jaqual M. McCaster, 19, is facing an aggravated robbery charge. 

Police are not releasing information regarding the juvenile or his charges.

