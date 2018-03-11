Via Christi Hospital recieves new surgical robot

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A local hospital is working to keep up with the latest technologies in surgery with a new robot.



Via Christi Hospital received its second da Vinci surgical robot this week.



President of Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Bob Copple, said the new $1.6 million Xi model is a fourth generation model, which comes with enhancements and improvements in mobility, 3D visuals and increased capabilities.



"This purchase is an investment in this community and will allow a greater number of patients to experience quicker recovery times and to ensure our friends, families and neighbors can receive top-of-the-line care right here in Manhattan,” Copple said.



Hank Doering, MD, general surgeon and president of Via Christi Hospital’s medical executive committee, said that local surgeons will begin using the robot as early as next week.



“The new Xi robot at Via Christi will allow the surgeons using it to perform more complex surgical procedures with the robotic technology because the Xi platform allows for more flexibility to operate in multiple areas of the abdominal cavity,” he explained. “This allows us to further apply the advantages such as 3D visualization and articulating instrumentation that robotic surgery has over traditional laparoscopic surgery to complex surgical procedures.



“By broadening the application of robotic surgery, we will continue to decrease the number of 'open' surgical procedures that are done,” Doering continued. “One of the many advantages this technology provides for the surgical patients at Via Christi Hospital will be a quicker recovery.”



He said the hospital offers robotic surgeries for general surgery as well as urological and gynecological procedures.