Volunteer firefighters, Red Cross respond to multiple grass fires

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - Thousands of acres across Kansas have been scorched after days of grass fires.

On Wednesday, several agencies from multiple counties battled two grass fires in Wabaunsee Co.

Captain Don Lawton, a volunteer firefighter for Wabaunsee County Fire District 3, was one of those who responded to Wednesday’s fires. Lawton said he says he’s proud of how his fellow firefighters worked under difficult conditions.

“With the strong winds, the guys just really got in behind it and didn’t stop until they had it under control,” said Lawton.

He said the partnership between different agencies makes challenging days go smoothly.

“They worked wonderful together,” Lawton said. “You couldn’t ask for anything to go any better.”

Ned Webb was also among those who assisted Wednesday. Years ago, Webb was a firefighter in Chicago, but now he spends his days volunteering for the American Red Cross, giving back the men he once shared a uniform with.

“I kind of have my heart with these guys and I know how hard they work,” said Webb. “So we’re happy to give them a little relief and something to put in their belly and wet their whistle.”

Webb said the American Red Cross responded to both fires Wednesday, as well as an apartment fire in Emporia. He said none of it would be possible without support and donations given to the Red Cross.