Warning sirens working again at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - As severe weather season inches closer, here’s an update to a story KSNT News brought to you last week.

Police at Washburn University in Topeka say the campus warning siren is back up and running again.

The siren was the only one in the city of Topeka that did not sound during last week’s state-wide tornado drill.

People were encouraged to treat the drill as if a tornado was actually heading this way.