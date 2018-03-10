Westar crews head to Northeast after winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Westar Energy is responding to a call for help with anticipated power outages and damage in the New England states.

Fifty employees, including linemen and support staff, left this morning headed to those areas impacted by a winter storm.

Westar is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which helps utilities and their contractors to restore service.

"You know how here in Kansas it's been several years, but about ten years ago we had two dozen crews from about two dozen states come and assist us from an ice storm that hit our area," said Gina Penzig, Westar Energy Media Relations Manager. "So we just sleep a little bit better knowing that if that big storm comes, we can call on our neighbors for help."

The crews will meet up with an energy company in New York later this weekend.