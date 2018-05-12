Wichita police officer springs into action to save 2 women on fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Wichita Police Department officer who was patrolling an area in north Wichita jumped into action when he saw a woman running out of a restaurant on fire.

It happened at Rostizeria Los Reyes restaurant in the 500 block of W. 21st St. at around 9:00 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the officer ran over to the female on fire and patted her down in order to extinguish the flame.

Once the fire was out, the woman told the officer her sister was inside the restaurant and also on fire.

The police officer had to break the glass in the door to get inside the locked restaurant and rescue the second woman.

Both women went to an area hospital in critical condition. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Fire investigators were on scene inside the restaurant conducting an investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The only damage to the business was the broken door.