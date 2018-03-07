Wreck near Auburn sparks grass fire, 2 teens injured
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Fire crews fought high winds to put out a grass fire that was sparked by a rollover accident.
It was reported around 3:30 near 61st & Hodges Road, north of Auburn.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a car with two teens was driving down a gravel road, left the road and rolled over into a ditch.
The driver, Zachary McDowell,16, and passenger Arraya Kuykendal, 15, were able to get out of the car before it caught fire.
The Sheriff’s Office said the two are cousins and live within a mile of the crash.
Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries; One with an apparent broken arm and the other with a laceration to the head.
They were both wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash. It is still being investigated at this time.
Mission Township and the Auburn Fire Department both responded to the scene. We are told about 3 acres of land burned in the fire.
