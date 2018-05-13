Missouri jail officer charged with sex with inmate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center is charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges Saturday against 25-year-old Jaroyne Wright.
Court documents indicate sheriff's deputies were called to the detention center after corrections officer commanders who were reviewing surveillance tapes say inappropriate conduct between Wright and a female inmate.
The contact occurred April 29 while Wright was working in the detention center's medical housing area. Further details were not released Saturday.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000. The defendant is being housed in another county detention center.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for...
- Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now...
- Fox says guest who criticized McCain won't be back
- Students makes resume for Groot for class assignment
- Dog "Selfie" at Ohio doggie daycare goes viral
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother of 7 killed in jet ski accident donates...
- Florida woman, 95, arrested for slapping...
- Florida mom who lost baby after lightning strike...
- Hawaii volcano raises concerns of eruptions along...
- A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers