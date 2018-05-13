News

Missouri jail officer charged with sex with inmate

Posted: May 12, 2018 07:26 PM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2018 07:26 PM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center is charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges Saturday against 25-year-old Jaroyne Wright.

Court documents indicate sheriff's deputies were called to the detention center after corrections officer commanders who were reviewing surveillance tapes say inappropriate conduct between Wright and a female inmate.

The contact occurred April 29 while Wright was working in the detention center's medical housing area. Further details were not released Saturday.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000. The defendant is being housed in another county detention center.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


