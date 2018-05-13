3 Americans freed by North Korea reunited with families
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says three Americans released by North Korea have left a Washington-area hospital and have reunited with their families.
A Pentagon spokeswoman, Maj. Carla M. Gleason, says in a statement that the men "were grateful, in good spirits and coping well."
North Korea released them last week while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Pyongyang to help set up next month's summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
The men received a hero's welcome from Trump when they arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday and were then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Gleason says they now "have been reunited with their families. Their time together has been an incredibly joyous occasion. They ask for privacy as they transition home."
