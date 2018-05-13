A family affair: Mother-daughter duo serves same police department

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA/CNN) - It's like mother, like daughter at one police department in Wisconsin.

Officer Sherri Porter works the night shift on the fifth floor of the jail for the Milwaukee Police Department. Her daughter, Sgt. Sheronda Grant, works the day shift on the seventh floor.

"Sometimes it's nerve-wracking," Officer Porter told CNN affiliate WISN. "I worry about Sheronda and I worry about myself."

"I would have to say the same thing," Sgt. Grant said. "It's the same exact reason because I worry more about my mom than me."

Sgt. Grant followed in her mom's footsteps and was sworn into the Milwaukee Police Department in 2004 when she was just 21 years old.

After her recent promotion to public information officer, she now outranks her mom.

"Only at work! And even then not really because if she says something I'm still like 'OK, mom. Whatever you say,'" Sgt. Grant said.

Officer Porter says she respects that her daughter outranks her, and tries to address her as Sgt. Grant out of respect.

"Sometimes I'll say Sheronda and catch myself," Officer Porter said. "I respect her rank and I know she worked hard to get it and she's a black female and it didn't come easy."