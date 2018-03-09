Ambulance dashcam captures head-on crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR/NBC News) - It started off as a normal day on the job for Holly Jones and Andrew Whitson, but it ended with a close call when their ambulance was hit head-on.

"It's a terrifying thing to be in an accident. It's even more terrifying when you're in a seven-ton vehicle," Holly Jones, a paramedic, says.

On February 4, Jones and Whitson were driving with their lights on to a call in Oklahoma City when a truck failed to yield and turned in front of them.

Their ambulance to rolled over.

The two were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I have no doubt that if we didn't have seat belts on, that there's a high probability that we would have been ejected, possibly killed. I really believe that seat belts saved our lives," Jones says.