California hospital makes Mother's Day special in NICU

CARCIMCHAEL, Calif. (CNN) - Mothers of premature babies in the NICU will be at the hospital for Mother's Day.

So nurses at a California hospital are helping make sure their day is just as special, as if they were home.

"He's seriously a miracle," explained Eloisa Fonseca, mother of Mateo who was born prematurely. "He had one percent chance to live."

He may look like a strong baby boy now, but this little guy made his way into the world three months early, weighing just two pounds and nine ounces.

"He came out crying and the whole thing about not having fluid is that his lungs wouldn't work. They didn't think his lungs would sustain life after being out of the womb," said Fonseca.

Right after baby Mateo was born, he was rushed off to the NICU at Mercy San Juan. He was too premature to live without the help of machines.

"For me, the big thing was he wasn't right here. I didn't know what was happening anymore. And so for me, it hit me hard," said Fonseca.

Mateo's mom and dad have come to visit him in the NICU every day for the past three months, and they say it's been an emotional journey.

"There was a point where he wasn't doing so good, you know, because the NICU is like a big roller coaster you know? You go up and down and they're doing really good and then they're not," said Fonseca.

But Mateo's parents say it's the NICU nurses that helped them get through it all.

"They've done an amazing job," said Fonseca.

And as moms around the world get ready to celebrate this Sunday, many new parents will spend Mother's Day just like Mateo's parents have spent their holidays, here in this hospital room.

"Being in the NICU is stressful, right?" said Jennifer Kavrik, Manager, Mercy San Juan. "So, in order to honor and sort of commemorate the normal pieces of parenthood and milestones that babies and families go through, our staff make personalized cards."

Every holiday, the NICU nurses make cards featuring the babies' hand and footprints, and Mother's Day is no exception.

"Mother's Day is a big day for them and if they're here, they didn't expect to be here," explained Kavrik.

"I love it. It's like this little memento that you can take home and they put "Love, Mateo" so it's like from my little guy you know?" said Fonseca.

It's a gesture that Fonseca says she'll never forget.

"These are things I'm going to keep for the rest of my life," said Fonseca.

And it's a keepsake to remember just how hard baby Mateo fought to become part of this family.

"Even though it was so hard, I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. In a heartbeat," added Fonseca.