Dog visits funeral home for last goodbye to beloved owner
LANGLEY, Canada (WCMH) - A touching photo shows the moment a dog had the chance to say goodbye to her beloved owner.
Andy Baelieu raised 13-year-old Sadie from the time she was a puppy. When Baelieu died from a sudden heart attack, Sadie was by his side.
"After the paramedics could not revive and save Andy, Sadie laid down beside him and was snuggling his hand," Jeremy May, president of Elements Cremation, Pre-Planning, & Burial, located in Langley, British Columbia, told Today.
