Florida mom who lost baby after lightning strike announces new pregnancy

Meghan Davidson was 9-months pregnant when she was struck by lightning last year.

The mother-of-two had been walking with her mom outside of her Fort Myers home on June 30 when she was hit, just a week before she was supposed to give birth to her third child, who she and her husband had already named Owen.

Davidson went to the ICU with a collapsed lung, bruised heart and burns, while Owen was delivered via emergency C-section and placed in neonatal intensive care.

"After I got discharged a week later, I went over there as fast as possible so I could meet him," Davidson told Michael Braun of USA Today. "I had very high hopes that everything would be okay."

Owen was eventually taken off life support after he showed little to no brain activity. He died two weeks after they were struck.

"As a mother, I'd give my life for my child," she said. "If I had a choice it would have been 'take me instead.' "

After months of recovery and reflection, Davidson and her husband decided to give it another try, USA Today reports.

"We prayed about it and prayed about it," says Meghan, a devoted Baptist. "We had a prayer meeting about it."

And this month, the couple announced they're expecting their fourth child, a boy named Ozzy, who is due in October.

"I was so excited and relieved and thankful," Meghan said. "I didn't think 100% I could get pregnant again. That's why I was so excited."

"We have a strong faith in God and Him being with us throughout the whole situation," said Meghan's husband Matthew, 29. "Our relationship with God is closer and is the foundation of our marriage."

"I'm happy to be here," Meghan said. "I'm ecstatic to be in the moments with Brea, Otto (her other two children) and Matt."