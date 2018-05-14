Fruit company working to bring 'Braspberries' to a grocery store near you

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Driscoll's says they're working to bring Braspberries to grocery store aisles soon. (Photo credit: Driscoll's via Instagram)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Driscoll's says they're working to bring Braspberries to grocery store aisles soon. (Photo credit: Driscoll's via Instagram)

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) - A major berry company is working to make a social media food mashup trend real.

If you follow pop star Justin Timberlake on social media, then you already know all about the braspberry craze. For those who don’t, an Instagram post in which Timberlake declares his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries (referred to as “braspberries”) went viral late last year.

#Braspberry... A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Just this week, Timberlake and his braspberries were featured in a commercial for Bai drinks. Then, just a few days later, Driscoll’s, one of the largest fruit companies in the United States, turned to Instagram to announce its latest creation.

“From a social media perspective, we saw the braspberry craze take off and it was only logical that Driscolls’ as the berry market leader would innovate the opportunity,” Driscoll’s director of marketing and global brand lead, Frances Dillard, told Food & Wine.

The berry mashups aren’t available for purchase yet, but Driscoll’s says they’re working on bringing them to grocery store produce sections soon.