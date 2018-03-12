Infant fatally shot during domestic disturbance

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is charged in the fatal shooting a 1-year old girl.

KFVS reports 29-year-old Isaac Egbuka was charged Monday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and domestic assault after the shooting early Monday in Cape Girardeau. He is being held on $750,000 bond.

Police say Egbuka lived with his sister, who was babysitting the girl for a friend.

According to a probable cause statement, the woman told police Egbuka was intoxicated when they got into an argument while she was holding the baby.

The woman told officers she wasn't aware her brother had a gun until she heard a gunshot and realized the baby was shot in the head. She said she believes her brother was trying to shoot her.

Online records don't indicate that Egbuka has an attorney.